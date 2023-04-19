What’s the most difficult word to spell in our language?
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?
Antidisestablishmentarianism?
It’s probably tough for any of us to spell these correctly. Nonetheless, it’s doubtful they will not pose a challenge at all for competitors in this year’s annual Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee. The contest is Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center.
The phrase spelling bee dates to 1850, although a reference to spelling match was initially used in the early 1800s.
I recall the somewhat regular spelling challenges in my elementary school classroom in the 1950s. It was exciting. In today’s world there’s debate on whether the spelling bee as an educational tool is worthless or helpful to the education process.
I can boast that participating in a spelling match at an early age prompted me to go into a career built on a solid foundation for correct spelling.
It’s fascinating to read about the many online spelling tools available to help students today expand their knowledge of the world and spell more proficiently.
Let’s all get over to the annual spelling bee on Friday and see what we can learn.
Here’s a word that always trips me up and mistakenly shows itself as misspelled and underlined in red when working on the computer — papilion.
In Muskogee papilion is correctly spelled, when referring to the Papilion at Honor Heights. I always have to stop and think about the correct spelling of this beautiful Muskogee venue. It’s not spelled papillion.
Whatever. Spelling is an art, and there’s much creative art on the schedule for the next couple of weeks, including fun at the papilion.
So, plan to scoot on over to the Honor Heights Papilion Friday for The Garden Market. Vendors include Happy Flowers Nursery, G&A Creations, Okie Wood Designs, Okie Islander Creations, Two Bens Bakery, Mega Mac Paints.
The Muskogee Art Guild Studio is hosting a beginners fine silver clay jewelry session Saturday.
The annual Bare Bones Film Festival is packed this year, as usual, with creative short films. The showings start the near the end of April. The Roxy is the location for Tsuki-Kage, Parts 1- 2 and 3, featuring a child looking toward the evening moon. Viewers also can see a film called Copikorrupt: Seems Like Human Corrupted.
The Muskogee Public Library will host a Bare Bones movie called Our Flag Was Still There on April 28. The teaser states the main character is told to pack for 3 days — yet she was gone for three years.
Want to try your hand at shooting and capturing a local historical documentary? The Muskogee Public Library Grant Foreman Room will explore this challenge with those interested April 28.
Troops of the Eastern Oklahoma Girl Scouts are calling for young inventors and makers to attend Tinkerfest April 29 at the STEAM Center at Arrowhead Mall.
And one challenge, presented through Muskogee Parks and Recreation, seems to be calling out to me — the potential to ride an E-bike at any time starting at the Depot Green. Pedalers can access a special app that will download a place to check out a bike, allowing you to pay-as-you go for the pleasure.
There’s music in the air every Thursday night at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The April 27 lineup is Carter Sampson with Joe Mack.
Also, there’s magic in the air at the Muskogee Little Theatre where Peter Pan, Broadway’s Timeless Music performances, continues through April 30. The entertainment will leave you spellbound and vowing to never grow up.
Got the first Saturday in May free? Mark your calendar to attend the 21st annual Railroad Day Celebration May 6 at Three Rivers Museum. You’ll discover model train layouts and railroad exhibits throughout the museum.
Check out the various venues and entertainment offerings on their Facebook pages and websites.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.