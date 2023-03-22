Now Trending: Splendor in the Parks

It’s almost April and time for the annual Rotary in the Park fundraising event at Honor Heights Park. Plus, we’re close to the day thousands of azalea blossoms will pop out into the sunlight, attracting as many visitors to Honor Heights as the number of blooms on those branches.
When you think about it, many nonprofit and family celebrations are hosted each year at parks across the community, including River Country Water Park, Spaulding, Beckman, Civitan, Douglas-Maxey, Robison and Elliott parks. Spending time in a park enhances our quality of life and creates forever memories.
Muskogee proudly claims two new outdoor park settings — the Depot District and the Depot Green. While the 132-acre Honor Heights Park is considered the “crown jewel” of our parks, we have many choices for fun.
Probably everyone reading this column can name a memorable, personal event or two that involved your own party in the park, so to speak. Muskogee Parks and Recreation is to be applauded for keeping our parks inviting and current with today’s leisure trends. Did you know there’s plan to convert some tennis courts to pickleball courts?
This column is meant to celebrate Muskogee arts, our railroad history and entertainment opportunities. For fun, why not count your personal memorable park visits that have enhanced Muskogee living?
I’ll go first. My birthday falls in April, and I’ve not had many birthdays yet that I don’t remember turning 8 years old in Honor Heights Park.
On a very cold April 8, 1959, the family got out to Honor Heights for a frolic in the park. I still rate that birthday experience as one of the best.
In those days, few child birthday venues existed. There were no Chuck E. Cheese locations around, rental bouncy ball castles had not been thought of and laser tag challenges did not exist. Most child birthday parties were hosted at someone’s home and probably involved kids throwing hot dogs or cake at each other.
A party in the park in 1959 for this birthday girl was a treat.
The family set up in Honor Heights at a location near what we today call the rose bush area. Back then, there were no roses to be seen. That didn’t matter to us. All I cared about was cake, ice cream and presents. We gathered at a rock picnic table created by the WPA in the 1920s.
One of the most entertaining guests at my party that year was a dear family friend, Mrs. J. Hutchings White. In all her glory and fiery red hair, she certainly was a welcomed guest.
In addition to birthday parties, history tells us that one Muskogee Girl Scout troop conducted a Fly Up ceremony at another rock picnic table in the park. To fly up is an old tradition where Brownies advance in the rankings of Girl Scout status.
So, how many park experiences have you listed? Did you count the annual Honor Heights -- Azalea blossoms festival or the holiday lights celebration? As for other Muskogee parks, Beckman Park is located at the site of the former West Junior High. A 7th grade class there once staged a silly string battle on the playground during the lunch hour.
Civitan Park holds a memory because one summer night Muskogee area nonprofits set up information tables there to show off their good works.
The Girl Scout House has long been a stopping place at Spaulding Park. Troops held many activities there over the years. Lately, some Scouts danced a Maypole that Muskogee Parks had helped to stake in the ground. That celebration was for a Jefferson Highway event.
Since events at the Depot District and Depot Green are more recent, they are easier to recall. These two new attractions were established just a couple of years ago, and some celebrations already have become an annual thing.
Our rich community footprint is due in large part because of Muskogee’s park offerings. If you still can’t recall a memorable park experience, you better get out this spring and form one.
If you need help, try skateboarding at Robison; softball on the Depot Green; or plan to get drenched at Beckman’s splash pad. What about chasing a gander around Honor Heights’ duck pond to see if you can get bitten?
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
