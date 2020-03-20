Northeastern State University campuses in Muskogee, Tahlequah and Broken Arrow will reopen to students, faculty and staff as scheduled on Monday.
NSU President Steve Turner issued a letter to students and staff on the NSU website.
All courses have been moved online through Zoom and/or Blackboard through April 5.
Academic Advising and other student services will be available through Zoom and in person.
People returning to campus are asked not to gather in groups of 10 or more.
Students are required to make an appointment directly with the faculty member, department, or service area to ensure access and efficiency.
Guests wishing to visit the campuses must call the campus before visiting.
