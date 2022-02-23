Based upon forecasted weather conditions for Wednesday, all three Northeastern State University campuses will be closed today. All classes and operations will be canceled, including NSU libraries and online classes.
A decision regarding possible closures or delays beyond Wednesday will be made based on actual weather conditions.
If you travel during the winter storm, please use an abundance of caution.
*Where to Go for Updates*
Inclement weather updates are always available through the NSU homepage, Facebook, email and Emergency Alert System (EAS). To opt-in to EAS, visit eas.nsuok.edu. Type in your NSU username and password and click on the My Alert Settings link to edit your settings.
