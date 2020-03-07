TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry will host the 29th annual Dr. Preston Smith Memorial 5K Classic on March 28 at the NSU Optometry Clinic. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
NSUOCO hosts the annual race in remembrance of Preston Smith, a fourth-year student who died in an automobile accident in 2011.
All proceeds will go toward a scholarship in Smith’s name, awarded to a NSUOCO student who is going above and beyond academically, clinically and spiritually.
Registration is $10 for students with an NSU ID and $15 for the public. A registration form is available at http://bit.ly/OCO5k2020. Register by March 16 for a free T-shirt. Door prizes will be given at the race.
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/nsuoco5k or contact Courtney Willis at willis02@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.