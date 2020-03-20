Campuses and dormitories at Northeastern State University and Connors State College will open Monday, officials said.
However, both institutions will have classes digitally. Public events such as athletic games remain canceled.
Connors President Ron Ramming said the information about COVID-19 situation is “changing daily.”
COVID-19 is a spreading disease caused by the coronavirus.
Ramming said the Muskogee and Warner campuses will open Monday.
“But we will move all face-to-face courses to an alternative format,” Ramming said. “That means some form of distance learning. It could be Zoom or it could be moving the content online — within their course platforms. I could even see some faculty doing podcasts.”
He said opening the campuses helps students gain access to the classes.
“Not all of my students have devices or Internet access,” Ramming said. “ I would say there is a significant number of our students that don’t.”
He said classrooms have adequate space for students to spread out and maintain social distancing.
“Our maintenance crews have been working really hard to go through the campus to sanitize that,” Ramming said. “Their protocols have been upped significantly.”
Warner campus dormitories will be open for students needing a place to stay. The cafeteria and other food service will be open on a “grab-and-go” basis, he said.
All Connors spring sports activities and all rodeo team trips have been canceled, he said.
In a letter posted on the NSU website, NSU President Steve Turner said Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow campuses will open to students, faculty and staff on Monday.
“We feel the best way to serve our students is to remain open, provide the critical services our students need for success and limit guests visiting campus,” Turner said. “There are also many essential functions that must be provided to support our fellow employees (payroll, IT, human resources, maintenance, custodial, public safety, etc.). To do this, we must have our healthy dedicated faculty and staff working at our campuses.”
Campus visitors must call the campus before they visit.
All NSU courses have been moved online through Zoom or Blackboard through April 5. Computer labs will be open at each campus from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Other items Turner addressed in his letter:
• People will be discouraged from gathering in groups larger than 10.
• Athletic events are canceled indefinitely, and student athletes are encouraged to stay home if they have reliable internet.
• Other public events through April 5 have been canceled or postponed.
Students, faculty or staff who left the state during Spring Break must inform the institution and complete a travel form, Turner’s letter said. Travelers might need to complete additional screening.
People who traveled to New York, Boston, California, Washington state or Florida are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
All non-essential out-of-state travel has been suspended.
