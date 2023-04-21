Tahlequah — Northeastern State University’s Department of Music will be presenting “9 to 5: The Musical” on April 21 and 22.
Both shows will take place at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts on the Tahlequah campus. The event is open to the public.
Based on the 1980 film of the same name, “9 to 5: The Musical” follows three women as they kidnap their misogynistic boss and take over his workplace. The main cast includes sophomore Maida Escobar as Violet, sophomore Savanna Boudreaux as Doralee, senior Megan Jacobs as Judy and sophomore Garrett Wall as Franklin Hart. Farren Mayfield will provide piano accompaniment throughout the show. Associate Professor of Voice and Opera Workshop and Director of the NSU Community Music Academy Whitney Myers directed the production.
“This musical shines a light on aspects of the workspace that have been a problem throughout history,” said Myers. “Though the film was originally released in 1980, but based on the decade of the ‘70s, these problems are still persistent to this day, and that is why we are performing this work. We want to shine a light on misogyny, sexual harassment and discrimination in the work place. Tolerance of such behavior is unacceptable, but yet it is still largely overlooked and covered up. The future generations deserve to have a society where equality and respect is the norm.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at GoRiverHawksTickets.com.
