NSU experts to discuss McGirt ruling as part of fall webinar series

TAHLEQUAH — The Institute of Global Security & Comparative Justice Systems at Northeastern State University is hosting a two-part series discussing the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling this fall.
NSU experts will discuss the ruling and its ongoing impact as part of the fall 2021 webinar series “McGirt v. Oklahoma: Its history. Its impact. Its future.” on Oct. 13 and 27. The fall webinar series is free and open to the public. Interested participants can pre-register for the different webinars.
In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the McGirt v. Oklahoma case that the state lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations where defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
“The McGirt v. Oklahoma webinar series is an informational series in which attendees will be introduced to McGirt v. Oklahoma,” said NSU Assistant Professor Dr. Rebekah Doyle. “Additionally, attendees will learn information on how McGirt v. Oklahoma has impacted tribal and state jurisdictions.”
The first webinar on Oct. 13 will be divided into three 75-minute sessions starting at 10 a.m. Presenters will be Dr. Raymond Hasselman, institute coordinator, who will discuss the opinion issued in the McGirt v. Oklahoma case. He will be followed by Dr. James Hall, assistant professor of criminal justice at NSUBA, who will be focusing on the history of the McGirt ruling and Doyle examining its impact on tribal criminal justice.
The webinar series will continue on Oct. 27 with three 75-minute sessions and one 45-minute session starting at 10 a.m. Hasselman will lead off the presentation with a discussion about the McGirt ruling’s impact on Oklahoma criminal and federal criminal justice. He will be followed by Doyle, who will discuss the ruling’s impact on victims, then Hall on its future implications.
The session will close out with a roundtable discussion with Hasselman, Hall and Doyle.
The institute is presenting this fall series in cooperation with the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Extended Learning. For information on the webinar series and access to Zoom links visit www.nsuok.edu/TheInstitute.
