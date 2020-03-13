Northeastern State University Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security will be offering a new minor starting in the fall 2020 semester that focuses on global security and survival. With a timely launch, the minor is designed to examine issues such as epidemics like the coronavirus outbreak.
The minor in global security and survival consists of the completion of 18 hours of criminal justice and geography courses. Combined, these courses examine how climate change, pollution, weather, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, resource allocation and depletion, humanitarian organizations, population and ecosystems interact with global security and sustainability.
"We live in an interconnected world, where what happens in one part of the world reverberates globally,” said Dr. James Hall, assistant professor of criminal justice. “That connection and anything that encroaches on it can lead to instability and threaten security around the world. In order to succeed in whatever occupation they pursue, our graduates are going to have to confront the challenges a changing and connected planet will present to them. We hope with our new minor we will prepare our students for a changing world, no matter their major, no matter where life takes them."
After completing the program, students will be able to examine the numerous issues related to global security and survival; understand the measures that nations and international organizations hold in global security and survival; provide a foundation of theories and concepts that lead to critical analysis and problem solving; and understand basic human rights and the challenges that face humanitarian organizations in a complex world environment.
Information: https://academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice.
