Northeastern State University officials declared a commitment to stay in Muskogee while marking 30 years with a Muskogee campus.
“With the health care needs of rural Oklahoma, it’s important to this region,” said Debbie Landry, NSU provost and vice president of academic affairs. “We are underserved.”
Landry spoke about NSU Muskogee’s dedication to regional health care during a reception marking the campus’ 30th anniversary Wednesday.
“Why is my heart here? It’s because of the students we serve,” Landry said as she recalled teaching education classes at NSU Muskogee years ago.
“Growing teachers was important then, so we focused on bringing in students who wanted to be teachers, who wanted to come back and serve in the neighborhoods they were from,” Landry said. “So being able to partner with Connors (State College) — getting students to complete those first two years and getting students here to complete their teaching certificate was wonderful.”
NSU Muskogee has since shifted its focus to allied health care, Landry said. A respiratory therapy program is set to begin at NSU Muskogee in fall 2024.
She said NSU Muskogee is convenient for students who otherwise might drive two hours to get to the Tahlequah or Broken Arrow campus.
NSU President Steve Turner, who is to retire July 1, recalled how NSU has responded to a demand for allied health care. Since 2012, NSU has offered programs in occupational therapy and for physician assistants, he said.
“Our commitment continues in that vein,” he said. “We have moved speech language pathology and nutrition to Muskogee.”
Turner said NSU Muskogee came out of discussions in 1991 about what could be done to support and enhance higher education in Muskogee. City officials were discussing items for a proposed three-fourths cent sales tax extension, he said.
“Within two months of extending this sales tax, they bought this 23 acres for $135,000,” Turner said. “In April of 1993, this building opened.”
NSU offered classes at Arrowhead Mall and Bacone College before the building opened at 24th Street and Shawnee Bypass, Turner said.
“Our commitment is to stay, as it was in those early talks in 1991, when this campus opened in 1993,” Turner said. “There will continue to be amazing ties and connections among all three of the campuses.”
NSU Muskogee Campus Dean Kimberly Williams said NSU is “100 percent committed to staying in Muskogee.”
“We are looking to add programs here in the health sciences field in the next five years,” she said. “We are just bound by space right now.”
Deputy Muskogee Mayor Derrick Reed said the city is talking with a developer about adding housing or apartments north of the NSU Muskogee campus.
