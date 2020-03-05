TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University’s Media Studies program presents the fourth annual Prom on a Penny event on Saturday for the surrounding communities. There will be a wide variety of styles and values all for under $20. Dressing rooms will be available for sizing and viewing. Light refreshments will also be available first-come, first-served.
The mission of Prom on a Penny this year is to provide local high school students affordable formal wear for prom and give them a great experience without the financial burden. This annual event is driven to provide opportunities to students in the area. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Tahlequah Backpack Program.
Sponsors at this year’s event include donations from Abloom and Remedy Blu with other specialists for make-up and alteration consultations. Giveaways will be available to enter and win free services from various sponsors.
Donations will gladly be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday in the Student Engagement office in the basement of the NSU University Center.
Prom on a Penny will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the NSU Event Center Community room. For information on the event or how to sponsor/donate, email promonapenny2020@gmail.com or like the Prom on a Penny Facebook page.
