The Northeastern State University Muskogee campus will mark 30 years of educational opportunities with an anniversary celebration and Reach Higher event on June 21.
On April 27, 1993, NSU expanded to Muskogee with the opening of a 23-acre campus.
For the past 30 years, the NSU-Muskogee campus has continued to meet the educational needs of the community through a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree offerings. The campus is the institution’s allied health campus, housing most of NSU’s health care degree programs such as speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physician assistant studies, nursing and more.
Along with the anniversary celebration, the campus will be hosting a Reach Higher event for those interested in finishing their degree.
The Reach Higher program is geared toward students who have completed a significant amount of college credit but have not yet finished their degree. Through this program, NSU offers a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership that can be completed within two years. With much of the curriculum being online, students can take advantage of a flexible course schedule that works with their busy lives.
The NSU-Muskogee anniversary celebration and Reach Higher event will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the NSU-Muskogee campus.
