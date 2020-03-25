Northeastern State University is canceling or postponing all public events through April 30, according to a media release. The American Indian Heritage Committee has determined that given the uncertainty of the timeline in which public events will resume, the 48th annual Symposium on the American Indian and NSU Powwow will be postponed until April 12-17, 2021. Questions may be directed to tribalstudies@nsuok.edu.
