NSU receives 2019 Tree Campus certification

Northeastern State University was honored with the 2019 Tree Campus USA® recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
“Again, we celebrate your diligence in improving the environment and quality of life at Northeastern State University,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “We know that 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges – but you have shown that your commitment to trees is unwavering. Now more than ever, thank you for contributing to a healthier planet for all of us.”
Tree Campus USA, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. Northeastern State University achieved the title by meeting Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and sponsored student service-learning project.
"The NSU Facilities team takes excellent care of our campus forests," Jon Asbill, assistant vice president of Facilities & Grounds, said. "We have a large number of mature trees that are maintained by keeping the tree canopy elevated and keeping the root systems healthy. Students also assist with maintaining the university's tree campus status by completing a student-led tree identification project each year, which is one of the main requirements."
More information about the program is available at treecampushighered.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.