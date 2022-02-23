NSU receives $6,500 from TTCU Federal Credit Union

TAHLEQUAH — TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $6,500 to Northeastern State University through its TTCU School Pride Program.
The donation is for the fall 2021 semester. Since becoming part of the program in 2007, NSU has received $131,000.
The TTCU School Pride Program was established as a way to give back to local schools. TTCU account holders can request an NSU-branded debit card to participate in the program.
Every time an NSU-branded card from TTCU is used, a set amount is donated to the school. The money that accrues is distributed to NSU at the beginning of each fall and spring semester.
NSU Foundation Executive Director Peggy Glenn said the foundation’s board of trustees has designated program donations toward the President’s Ambassadors Network (PAN) program. The program is a competitive process for professional development opportunities for NSU faculty and staff.
Glenn said some of the most recent PAN awards were for trainings in mental health treatment modalities, dyslexia and dyscalculia (difficulty with math); certifications for public procurement and OSHA emergency response standards; and presentations by NSU faculty at professional conferences.
“TTCU Federal Credit Union's School Pride Program gives NSU the ability to stay up-to-date on training and present cutting-edge research to colleagues nationally,” Glenn said. “If you have an NSU-branded debit card from TTCU, thank you and please keep swiping it, since the TTCU School Pride donation is based on card usage. If you don't have one, consider getting one at your nearest TTCU branch and use it wherever you shop.”
To apply for a TTCU school pride debit card or learn more about the program, visit www.ttcu.com/checking-savings/debit-cards#tab2.
