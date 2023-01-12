NSU to host Native Strong recruitment event on Jan. 20

TAHLEQUAH — The Center for Tribal Studies and Office of Admissions, Recruitment and Scholarships at Northeastern State University will host Native Strong on Jan. 20.
Native Strong is NSU’s annual American Indian student recruitment event and offers a hands-on experience for high school and transfer students to learn more about the NSU Native community. Students also will learn more about navigating admissions, scholarships and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application processes.
Attendees will meet with representatives from various Native student organizations on campus and learn more about NSU’s Native student support programs. Also, information and assistance with admissions, scholarships and financial aid applications will be available.
Incoming freshmen students are encouraged to apply for admission by Feb. 1 to be considered for automatic freshmen scholarships. For more information about the various scholarships available at NSU visit scholarships.nsuok.edu.
To register for the upcoming Native Strong event visit https://tinyurl.com/NSUNativeStrong2023.
Information: Center for Tribal Studies, (918) 444-4350 or email tribalstudies@nsuok.edu.
