Northeastern State University will host Reach Higher: Reconnect event activities April 4 and 7 for adults who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about options for completing their degrees.
Representatives from the admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be available to share enrollment information during two events on NSU’s Muskogee campus.
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 4 and between 4 and 6 p.m. April ,7 representatives will be in the Administration Building.
There will be free bottled water, snacks, games and activities for kids, as well as door prizes.
“This event is a great opportunity for working adults to explore the Reach Higher Flex Finish program,” Michelle Farris, academic advisor and adjunct professor, said. “Without this flexible and affordable option, many working adults would not be able to realize their lifelong dream of completing a bachelor's degree.”
For information and to register: visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher or contact Michelle Farris at farrismd@nsuok.edu.
