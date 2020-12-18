NSU to receive grant to support humanities project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) announced $32.8 million in grants to support 213 humanities projects in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. These grants will safeguard extensive collections on Appalachian history at Kentucky’s Appalshop archives, enable production of an interactive timeline of African-American music at Carnegie Hall, and support the use of multispectral imaging and X-ray spectroscopy on archaeological objects to better understand color in the ancient world.
“As we conclude an extremely difficult year for our nation and its cultural institutions, it is heartening to see so many excellent projects being undertaken by humanities scholars, researchers, curators, and educators,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These new NEH grants will foster intellectual inquiry, promote broad engagement with history, literature, and other humanities fields, and expand access to cultural collections and resources for all Americans.”
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah will receive $95,503 for their project, Mapping Tahlequah History Project, which is a curriculum development and public history project creating an interactive map and database to be used in seven courses. The project director is Farina King, and John McIntosh is the co-project director.
