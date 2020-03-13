Northeastern State University announced that all courses will be moved online through Zoom or Blackboard from March 23 through April 5.
In a statement Friday, President Steve Turner said all NSU campuses will reopen on March 23, after spring break. Computer labs will be open for computer use at all three campuses.
Student housing, food service and libraries will remain open after spring break.
All public events are postponed or canceled through April 5.
