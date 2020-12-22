TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University contracted with a sanitation company to disinfect all academic and administrative buildings on all three of its campuses, as well as residence halls, prior to its winter break.
“The product used is a hospital-grade plant-based disinfectant derived from a thyme plant that requires no PPE to be worn by the people spraying the product,” said NSU President Steve Turner.
The crew of four to six people wore gloves and masks to protect themselves from any possible COVID exposure as they sprayed.
“The disinfectant takes about four minutes to dry after being sprayed, and people were asked to leave their offices for approximately 15 minutes while the work was completed,” said Christy Landsaw, vice president for Administration and Finance.
Information: Jon Asbill, at asbill01@nsuok.edu.
