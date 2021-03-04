As of this advisory, there are 426,641 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been no new deaths reported in Muskogee County. There are 9,106 confirmed cases in the county with 5,073 in the city of Muskogee. There have been 106 deaths in the county, with 82 deaths occurring in the city of Muskogee.
641 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,122
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 426,641
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,126,761
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,527,683
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 404
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 32
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 24,103
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,122
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 4.
