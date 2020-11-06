The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose overnight another 33 cases in Muskogee County, with 14 of those in the city of Muskogee.
This week, one county moved from "orange" to "yellow," and seven counties moved from "yellow" to "orange." OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 131,751 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 16 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Jackson County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jefferson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, two females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,429 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 131,751
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,557,850
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,705,067
**Currently Hospitalized 1,025
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 9,438
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,429
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.