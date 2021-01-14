As of this advisory, there are 344,506 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
4,165 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There have been 165 cases reported since Monday in Muskogee County.
Muskogee County reports 7,611 confirmed cases, with 58 deaths. The city of Muskogee has had 4,070 cases reported, with 46 deaths.
There are 34 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Atoka County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Bryan County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Comanche County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Greer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Marshall County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,882 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 344,506
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,563,861
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,898,461
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,674
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 170
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 19,460
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,882
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 14.
