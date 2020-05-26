As of this advisory, the State of Oklahoma has reported a total of 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Since our last Situation Report, the following number of positive cases were published daily at coronavirus.health.ok.gov:
Saturday – 111 new positives for a total of 5,960
Sunday – 77 new positives for a total of 6,037
Monday – 53 new positives for a total of 6,090
Tuesday – 47 new positives for a total of 6,137
There are seven additional deaths; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours all died between May 22-May 24.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Grady County, a female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Jackson County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 318 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,137
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/22) 153,804
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/22) 160,903
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/22) 174
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 941
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 318
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 26.
