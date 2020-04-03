As of this advisory, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional four deaths:
Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
There are 38 total deaths in the state.
Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 988
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,315
Hospitalizations 289
Deaths 38
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 195
State Public Health Laboratory 153
Other 640
Total 988
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 12 0
05-17 12 0
18-35 154 0
36-49 204 2
50-64 266 8
65+ 340 28
Total 988 38
Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 57
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 510 16
Male 478 22
Total 988 38
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 14 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 2 0
Canadian 29 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 7 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 130 7
Comanche 33 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 2 0
Creek 39 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 11 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 8 0
Grady 5 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 5 1
Jackson 4 0
Kay 25 1
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 2 0
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 7 0
Logan 5 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Mayes 5 1
McClain 10 0
McCurtain 1 0
Muskogee 16 2
Noble 5 0
Nowata 7 0
Oklahoma 237 10
Okmulgee 7 0
Osage 21 1
Ottawa 8 0
Pawnee 16 1
Payne 18 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 7 0
Pottawatomie 11 0
Rogers 10 0
Seminole 1 0
Sequoyah 4 1
Stephens 8 1
Texas 1 0
Tulsa 175 8
Wagoner 30 2
Washington 28 0
Washita 1 0
Woodward 1 0
Total 988 38
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 3.
