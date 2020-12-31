The Oklahoma State Department of Health would like to notify you that we will not be reporting data on New Years Day, Jan. 1, out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family. The reporting cadence over the next few weeks is outlined here.
OSDH is initiating vaccination “PODS” (Points of Dispensing Sites) across the state where individuals who are set to begin receiving the vaccine can do so safely. Initial groups to receive the vaccine in PODS include first responders and health care workers outside of hospital settings. Oklahomans who are 65 and older will also be able to receive the vaccine at PODS locations, to be announced in the coming weeks.
As of this advisory, there are 290,936 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,626 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
In Muskogee County, the number of confirmed cases has gone up by 70 since Wednesday. There have been 48 deaths, with 37 of those occurring in the city.
There are 36 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Pottawatomie County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,489 total deaths in the state.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 290,936
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,377,309
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,669,170
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,747
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 177
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,059
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,489
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 31.
