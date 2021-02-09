As of this advisory, there are 406,064 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been 8,838 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 86 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 4,893 cases and 67 deaths.
1,986 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma.
There are 53 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Beaver County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Canadian County, one female in the 36-49 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Carter County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 of older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Grady County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grant County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Greer County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Lincoln County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
13 in Oklahoma County, two females in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, seven males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Woods County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,870 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 406,064
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,903,052
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,285,081
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 864
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 73
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,789
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,870
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 9.
