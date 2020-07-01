As of this advisory, there are 14,112 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are two additional deaths; neither occurred in the past 24 hours.
Two in Tulsa County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
There are 389 total deaths in the state.
The State of Oklahoma has set aside a portion of Coronavirus Relief Funds to be distributed in the form of grants, called the LTC CARES Grant, to enhance infectious disease prevention and mitigation as part of the implementation of Oklahoma’s plan for Phased Reopening in Long-Term Care Facilities.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 14,112
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 332,201
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 348,350
**Currently Hospitalized 374
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,553
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 389
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. July 1.
