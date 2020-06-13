As of this advisory, there are 8,073 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are no additional deaths.
There are 359 total deaths in the state.
This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available.
While the Reopening Plan for long term care facilities goes into effect on Monday, June 15, please remember that facilities are first required to verify with OSDH that they have updated their infection control plan before they allow visitors. We are working with facilities to develop updated visitation policies.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 8,073
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 242,587
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 252,624
**Currently Hospitalized 149
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,111
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 359
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.