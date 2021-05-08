Nurses' group hosts online meeting

Any nurse, and especially Oklahoma Nurses Association Region 3 members, are invited to attend the upcoming Region 3 meeting 5:30 p.m. May 13 via Zoom videoconferencing site. Special guest will be ONA President Shelly Wells. For more information, visit the ONA Region 3 page on the ONA website https://ona.nursingnetwork.com/
You can join the meeting by phone: (312) 626-6799 and use the Meeting ID 886 02620 1935. You may also call (918) 441-6667 for more information.
Through May, which is Nurses Month, the Oklahoma Nurses Association will present different interactive opportunities on its website each week. There will be resources, social media engagements and more. The themes of each week are as follows: Self-care (May 1-9); Celebrating Nurses (May 10-16); Professional Development(May 17-24); Community Engagement (May 24-31).
