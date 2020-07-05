Part of Presbyterian Church of Muskogee's recent Sunday service included tips on wearing a face mask effectively.
Retired nurse Bonnie Pierce saw that as one of her tasks as the congregation's newly-appointed nurse.
"It's always good for people to work with faith-based organizations for their physical as well as spiritual health," she said.
Pierce spent 10 years at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, where she served as associate director of patient care services before retiring in 2018.
The Rev. Jeff Cranton, church pastor, said Pierce approached the church session about being a congregational nurse a couple of months ago. The church building had closed in late March out of concern for COVID-19. The session appointed her to the position, Cranton said.
"It just seemed pertinent at this time, and Bonnie had the connections and information we need to be safe," he said. "She helped us adopt the policy for being in the building in a safe way and has been very helpful."
The church has offered online worship since April and began 10 a.m. Sunday outdoor worship early in June.
Pierce said said she made herself available when the church considered reopening.
At the recent service, Pierce demonstrated proper wearing of face masks to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus that cause COVID-19. She also talked about the dust cloud that blew into Oklahoma from the Sahara Desert that weekend.
"I may speak from time to time to help our congregation make sure we're engaging in healthy practices," she said. "If people have a particular question, if it seems to be a public health-type concern, I would certainly be into researching it to see what I can find out."
She said she also could help link congregation members with home health after they're in the hospital, and might write a column for the church newsletter.
Congregational nurses have been around for some time, Pierce said. They also have been called parish nurses or faith community nurses.
"Parish nurse role can take on different things, depending on what the congregation wants and can support," Pierce said.
Registered Nurse Catherine White was a volunteer faith community nurse at Central Baptist Church until she was injured in January 2019. She said she was credentialed in 2012 after attending a school.
"The job description for faith community nurse has seven parts to it," White said.
They include integrator of faith and health, health educator, personal health counselor, referral agent and liaison between congregation and health/community resources, volunteer coordinator, support group leader, health advocate.
She said she still offers help, even though she's not working with a church.
"I go get people at home, take them to their doctor's appointments, listen to the instructions so I can translate them from 'medicalese' to language a layperson could understand," she said.
Pierce said some congregations might have a paid nurse.
"My vision for our implementation is not nearly that extensive, but to try to help out with little things," Pierce said.
She said she had researched parish nursing before, but was not able to do it herself until she retired.
"As COVID-19 emerged I was much more interested in 'maybe this is time to volunteer and help our congregation understand some things, as well as be patient,'" Pierce said. "This is not something that's going to be here today and gone tomorrow. This is a new way of trying to cope with life. It's going to be ongoing."
