Nursing homes take precautions to protect residents

Rebecca Reheard immediately thought about the three nursing homes she serves as COVID-19 began spreading across the country.
“All of the facilities are following the protocols and polices sent to us by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Oklahoma Department of Health,” said Reheard, regional director for Transition Health Services for Eastgate Village Retirement Center, Broadway Manor and Fort Gibson Nursing Home.
Eastgate Village, 3500 Haskell Blvd., has set up a table at the entrance the nursing home. A nurse sits at that table, which has hand sanitizers, antiseptic wipes, masks and a hand-held monitor to check the temperatures of anybody who walks through the door. This is the typical situation in other nursing homes in Muskogee and the country.
There are 10 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday.
Reheard also had issued a statement last week.
It reads: “Transition Health Services is committed to maintaining the welfare, safety and health of our residents. As COVID-19 spreads in our nation and within our state, we are working diligently to eliminate the potential introduction of the virus into our nursing homes.”
In accordance with recommendations from CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) agencies, the group suspended all non-essential entry into their nursing homes on March 12 as an important intervention in stopping the spread the COVID-19 virus to residents.
“Our facilities have activated emergency plans for resident and family notification regarding entry into the facility and have made available alternate methods for family members and friends to connect with their resident in the interim,” Reheard’s statement said.
Reheard said the concern isn’t just for nursing home’s residents.
“We also worry about the staff in taking care of the people,” the former Broadway Manor administrator said. “We’re just doing everything we can to keep people safe. We’re asking if anybody has any questions to call the facility first.”
Wes Bledsoe, the founder of A Perfect Cause, a citizen’s advocacy organization, wrote in a report last week that the CDC reports “380,000 Americans die from infections in nursing homes every year.”
Bledsoe also writes that 26 residents of the 120 in the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, have died.
“As of Friday, March 13, Oklahoma does not appear to have a viable nursing COVID-19 response plan,” Bledsoe said.
Even Reheard is amazed by it all.
“Who would’ve thought we would be in this situation,” she said.
You Should Know
Oklahoma State Department of Health authorized the following facilities to restrict visitors as they deem necessary to protect those they serve:
• Nursing facilities
• Assisted living centers
• Residential care facilities
• Adult day care centers
Intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities
• Hospitals
• Other medical facilities or congregate living settings which house or serve vulnerable populations
• City and county detention facilities
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.