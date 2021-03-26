A measure making its way through the Oklahoma Legislature would direct the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to develop rules necessary for the implementation of nutrient trading programs.
Proponents see nutrient trading as a "free-market approach" that can be used to reduce the amount of certain pollutants that enter streams, rivers and lakes. Critics say there is no scientific evidence that shows such programs produce the intended results.
Energy and Environment Secretary Kenneth Wagner said House Bill 1093, a bill he requested, would curb costs for municipalities trying to meet stringent water quality standards. Nutrient trading programs theoretically help local governments avoid the costs of technological upgrades of wastewater treatment plants but still reduce the amount of phosphorus or nitrogen that enters a stream by paying landowners to set aside acreages for riparian buffers or other best management practices that are known to reduce those pollutants.
"If they remove the equivalent of five tons of nutrients there is a money amount that is assigned to that, and they pay the landowner for that practice," Wagner said, noting that credit is applied to the point source permit. "Rather than paying millions of dollars, they are able to pay thousands of dollars that actually benefits the economy through the local landowners."
Nutrient trading programs have demonstrated limited success, according to a a 2018 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That was due to "uncertainties associated with modeling the watershed system and few trades between point sources and non-point sources."
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder of Save the Illinois River Inc., said he is curious about what the driving force is behind this bill, which was introduced in House as a bill requested by OWRB. Agency officials denied that was the case.
"Is this the former Trump-mentality EPA, or is this the new administration EPA, which is more concerned about clean water and the science of clean water," Brocksmith said, referencing Wagner's work with the EPA during President Donald Trump's administration. "The bottom line on any nutrient trade within watershed is science — is it going to benefit the resource? And how are you going to prove that is going to benefit the resource?"
Other concerns about nutrient trading programs are the potential for trades to be made across watersheds. Brocksmith and others also expressed concern about the lack of specific limits for pollutants for streams within the Illinois River watershed and other state-designated scenic rivers.
Mark Derichsweiler, legislative liaison for the Sierra Club's chapter in Oklahoma, said it would be difficult to "measure the trades" when "we don't know what the goal is." Typically the total maximum daily loads set for impaired water bodies establish those goals, but the EPA abandoned that task shortly after Trump took office.
"The real conflicts are going to arise when OWRB starts putting together the details of what qualifies for a trade, how you measure the offsets, and how the funding is handled," Derichsweiler said. "Any kind of a trading program will have to be implemented by … at least three other agencies that would have the actual authority for the trading programs, and the OWRB is writing the rules — that adds layers and layers of complications."
Derichsweiler said economists will say trading programs are the least expensive way to achieve a reduction in pollution. He believes that is made more difficult when there is no TMDL, something the Clean Water Act requires for impaired water bodies.
Wagner said he believes nutrient trading programs are "really about permits" and the limits established for point source facilities like wastewater treatment plants and industrial plants. He said achieving the desired outcome is "all about enforcement authority."
"That is a great debate — its not that I am against them, but I don’t think they work very well," Wagner said about TMDLs. "Permits set limits, but if you can't enforce them you're not going to get anywhere."
Wagner said nutrient trading "is not a final solution," it is "another tool in the toolbox" that can be used to improve water quality in Oklahoma's streams, rivers and lakes.
"If we can cost effectively remove one pound of nutrient in the watershed we should do it," Wagner said. "I am just looking for ways to do that in water bodies, including the one that is near and dear to me — the Illinois River."
Brocksmith said if OWRB is directed to proceed with the rulemaking, which it would be required to complete by Nov. 1, 2026, he would prefer the exclusion of scenic rivers "because there is no science at this time that proves there is a benefit of trades between cities and farms."
