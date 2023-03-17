Mary Cooper picked up a warm lunch of beans, cornbread and greens at Arrowhead Mall on Thursday, like she does on other days.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s got plenty of parking space.”
Make that several thousand parking spaces.
The MC Nutrition site opened the last week of September at the former Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant in Arrowhead Mall. The meals are served to residents 60 or older, or who have a disability. Lunches are free, but a $2,75 donation is requested.
The Title III nutrition site is overseen by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District. EODD had operated a nutrition site at Rayfield Baptist Church for 45 years under SAC Nutrition service.
EODD Executive Director Ernie Moore said SAC Nutrition is no longer in business. MC took over the nutrition sites in a seven-county area, Moore said.
MC Nutrition Manager Aanje Wilkerson said the site was moved in September because the mall is more centrally located than the church.
She said an average of 70 people a day come to the nutrition site. Workers start cooking and preparing the food around 7 each morning and start serving around 11:30 a.m.
Valorie Hughes, who works at the EODD office, comes out to help oversee the center.
She said they make 80 to 90 meals a day, both eat-in and take-home. There also is a home delivery service.
“Home delivery is over 100,” Hughes said. “Our numbers have really increased since we’ve been here. We get a lot of people coming off the buses. We have many seniors who walk the mall, then come get their meal and sit down and eat.”
She said the number of diners is returning to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Hughes said people fill out an application and reserve a meal the day before they are served. However, many people are regulars.
“We have people who play dominoes, we have groups that like to come in and read and talk about the Bible,” she said.
Donald Brooks played dominoes with three others by a sunny window. He said the new site is nice.
Breeann Dean, who cooked in Wagoner, said she loves using the kitchen.
“It’s nice to have everything that I need to do what I have to do,” Dean said.
She said she’s helped cook and serve a variety of meals.
“All kinds, anywhere from Mexican to beans and cornbread, Asian rice, meatloaf,” Dean said. “We have a nutritionist who comes in and makes our menus, so everything is dietetic and nutritious.”
If you go
WHAT: MC Nutrition Site.
WHO: People who are disabled or age 60 or older who reserve ahead of time.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WHERE: Former Las Fuentes restaurant, south entrance of Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
COST: Free, but a $2.75 donation is welcomed.
