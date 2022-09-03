Men play dominoes at the Rayfield Baptist Church nutrition site while others gather around tables to chat before being served a hot lunch.
It's been a lunchtime scene at Rayfield, 601 Indianapolis Ave., for more than 45 years as a Title III senior nutrition site for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District.
It's also the last few weeks for the site. By the end of September, the nutrition site is to move to the former Las Fuentes Mexican restaurant at Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St. The mall is a little more than a mile from the church.
EODD Executive Director Ernie Moore said MC Nutrition began serving at the EODD sites on July 1 and decided to move.
MC Nutrition Manager Aanje Wilkerson said the mall is more centrally located than the church.
"It's a bigger space than the church and there's more access," she said. "You have the elderly people who walk in the mall. Plus, you have elderly housing a couple of blocks over."
She said Muskogee County Transit minibuses park outside the mall every hour.
Wilkerson said MC Nutrition needs to do remodeling before announcing when the Arrowhead site opens.
The other 20 sites within EODD's seven-county service area are not affected by the move to Arrowhead, Moore said.
People gathering at the Rayfield site on Thursday had mixed opinions about the move.
"Everybody's used to this, and it would be more like a home place," Donna Burcham said as she picked up a lunch. "It's easier for some people to get to, and I'm not that big about going to the mall and going in it anymore. It's just not a safe place for me. I know they haven't had a lot going on. And there's not enough there."
Several women who asked not to be identified said moving the site would be inconvenient.
Ronald Billings said he'd rather keep the site at Rayfield "because I've been coming here so long."
However, Ron Cabrera said he likes the move because he lives closer to the mall.
"I can even walk there, and I can check my mail at the post office," he said.
Rayfield pastor, the Rev. Leroy Walker, said the move "breaks my heart and theirs, too."
"My thing was to keep it comfortable for my seniors," he said. "You can't disrupt those seniors a lot. They don't like change."
He said Rayfield had hosted the site since before he came to the church 44 years ago. The church kitchen was remodeled to accommodate the site, which means it has a professional commercial sink and dishwasher.
Cooks start prepping the food around 7 a.m., he said.
"The building is open, people start coming in whenever they want. They come in, play games, cards, checkers," Walker said. "The whole purpose of the site is as a social gathering."
Walker said he was not given a good reason why EODD plans to move.
"We were going to increase their rent this year, but this was before the new contract," he said. "We went down several years ago on our rent. Back in 2007, they said funding was cut, and I went out into the community and said we're going to try to keep this center open."
He said he had talked with EODD for two years about raising the church rent for the program.
Wilkerson said the rent increase did not factor into MC Nutrition's decision to move.
Moore said another provider, SAC nutrition, stopped offering service at EODD nutrition sites earlier this year. EODD sent out a request for nutrition site management in January, he said.
MC Nutrition, which has provided nutrition services in Okmulgee County sites, won the request, he said.
Moore said he does not feel moving the Rayfield site would be inconvenient for clients.
"It has a large activity room, so they felt they could have more services," Moore said. "Seniors could be walking in the mall, then come right there for their senior meals if they so choose."
EODD also offers home delivery, he said.
Muskogee County Transit's southwest route offers an hourly route from Arrowhead, which includes a stop at Seventh Street and Southside Boulevard, one block from Rayfield.
Eastern Oklahoma Development District senior nutrition sites
Muskogee County
• Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, 201 S.E. Railroad, Fort Gibson, (918) 478-2097.
• Rayfield Baptist Church, 602 Indianapolis, Muskogee, (918) 683-7282. Until further notice.
• Honor Heights, 300 N. 40th St., Muskogee, (918) 687-5232.
Cherokee County
• 401 E. Main St., Hulbert, (918) 772-2077.
• 230 E. First St., Tahlequah, (918) 456-0792.
McIntosh County
• 611 N. Broadway, Checotah, (918) 473-674.
• 121 High Street, Eufaula, (918) 689-3342.
Wagoner County
• 2200 W. Wellington, Wagoner, (918) 485-1114.
