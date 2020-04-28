NWS: Severe storms likely today

Widespread thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The severe weather category for today has been upgraded to MODERATE for much of the area with an emphasis on the damaging wind gust potential. Isolated significant wind gusts up to 80mph will be possible with these thunderstorms. Severe weather is likely with locally damaging winds and large hail (potentially larger than 2 inches in diameter) the primary hazards. A limited tornado threat exists as well.

