Widespread thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The severe weather category for today has been upgraded to MODERATE for much of the area with an emphasis on the damaging wind gust potential. Isolated significant wind gusts up to 80mph will be possible with these thunderstorms. Severe weather is likely with locally damaging winds and large hail (potentially larger than 2 inches in diameter) the primary hazards. A limited tornado threat exists as well.
breaking topical featured
NWS: Severe storms likely today
- National Weather Service
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ronald A. Morgan of Eufaula, passed away Apr. 25, 2020. Ronald was born on Aug. 15, 1951. He worked at Muskogee Regional Hospital for 42 years. He was a good husband, father & grandfather. He loved all of his siblings. A graveside service for family only will be held 2 p.m., 4/30/2020 at…
Homemaker, age 81, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
76, Attorney, passed Wednesday April 22, 2020 Public viewing: 1-5PM, Sunday, 4/26/2020 & 9AM-5:30PM, Monday, 4/27/2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee woman added to Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll
- Haskell boys basketball coach dies
- Muskogee ex Curl drafted by the Washington Redskins
- GROW: Elderberries are native to Oklahoma
- Muskogee Police Reports 04.24.20
- Playing the waiting game: Checotah grad sits at home, hopes for a minor league season
- Roughers lose Sexton; DC becomes HC at Shawnee
- HASHMARKS: There may be one coaching gig left for Wes Hayes
- MPD officers find house on fire, attempt rescue
- Businesses allowed to reopen do so with caution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.