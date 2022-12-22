Cause of a Monday afternoon fire that sent smoke billowing from the Owens-Illinois glass plant remains undetermined, Fire Department Public Information Officer Jeff Watkins said on Wednesday.
He said the fire was reported around 4:35 p.m. Monday and extinguished within a half hour. He said it was contained to one space.
Owens-Illinois issued the following media comment about the fire: "The safety of our employees, our contractors and our community is our top priority. Yesterday afternoon emergency protocols were enacted to address a localized machine fire at our facility in Muskogee. All employees are safe and accounted for. Thanks to the professionalism of our health and safety teams, along with the quick response of local first responders, the incident was quickly mitigated."
