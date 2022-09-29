O-I Glass takes leadership in building recycling ecosystems for glass packaging

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (NYSE: OI) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report detailing its sustainable advancement in transforming process, products, and interconnected relationships with key stakeholders.
“As we strive to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions, we are building a strong, resilient organization designed for the future,” said Andres Lopes, CEO of O-I Glass, which also operates in Muskogee. “In this International Year of Glass it is well known that glass solves for a broad spectrum of sustainability balance issues, like waste, toxicity, recyclability and human wellness. And through our holistic approach to sustainability O-I is solving for consumer and customer demand for more sustainable production and processes.”
The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights O-I's systems-based approach to sustainability, including improved energy efficiency, upgrading furnaces with gas-oxygen technology, advancing lightweighting of glass packaging, creating more resilient supply chains, and partnering with stakeholders to advance glass circularity.
“The progress shared in this report is a result of continuous engagement with our customers, suppliers, employees, and communities to align our sustainable focus with the evolving needs of an ever-changing ecosystem,” said Randy Burns, O-I Chief Sustainability & Corp Affairs officer. “True sustainability depends on continuously transforming everything from the fuels, processes, and technologies we use to the relationships we have with our suppliers, customers, communities, and our nearly 25,000 employees.”
The Company’s closed-loop recycling programs conserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes for a year.
The full Sustainability Report is available for download on O-I.com with insights on the Company’s climate-change roadmap and sustainability strategic pillars of increased cullet usage, transformative technology, renewable energy and improved energy efficiency.
