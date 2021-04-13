OBI asking for blood donations

Due to high usage during the months of March and April, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking all donors to find a blood drive near them. All blood types are needed.
Hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels, as the community moved into COVID recovery mode. Blood donors are needed immediately.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
Over the next two weeks, there will be nine mobile drives in the Muskogee area:
• Saint Francis Muskogee, 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
• Checotah High School, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20.
• Wagoner High School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20.
• Three Rivers Health Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21.
• Woodall Public Schools, 2-5:45 p.m. April 21.
• Webbers Falls High School/Kids Care, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 22.
• Arrowhead Mall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 24.
• Connors State College — Port, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 28.
• Connors State College — Warner, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 28.
While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.
Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.
Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.