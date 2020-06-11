OBI hosts Gore blood drive Friday

Oklahoma Blood Institute will have a Bloodmobile blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Harps Food Store in Gore.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering FREE COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors ages 18 and up. Antibody test results will be mailed post-donation.
Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are needed to allow for recommended social distancing.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.
Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Appointments can be made by calling or texting Greg at (479) 652-2362 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
