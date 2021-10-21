The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday extended a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision after it ruled a small northeastern Oklahoma tribe’s reservation was never disestablished.
OCCA affirmed an Ottawa County District Court judge's November 2020 ruling in the case against Jeremy Lawhorn, who was charged in 2020 with one count of lewd and indecent acts with a child under 16.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. OCCA in subsequent rulings has applied the McGirt analysis to the remaining Five Tribes — the Choctaw, Chickasaw, Cherokee, and the Seminole nations.
Attorneys for Lawhorn filed a motion to dismiss claiming Lawhorn is Native American, and the alleged crime occurred within the Quapaw Nation Reservation.
“The district court held a hearing and concluded, based upon the stipulations and exhibits, that Lawhorn is an Indian for purposes of federal criminal law and that the crime occurred in Indian Country, namely within the historic boundaries of the Quapaw Nation Reservation,” OCCA wrote in its opinion.
In court documents, the Quapaw Nation said the 1833 treaty signed with the United States established the Quapaw Reservation following their removal from their homelands in Arkansas to “land west of the state line of Missouri and between the lands of the Senecas and Shawnees…to provide a permanent home for their nation.”
According to the Quapaw, Congress never disestablished their reservation.
OCCA wrote in their opinion that the district attorney for Ottawa County conducted “extensive research” and found no evidence that Congress disestablished the Quapaw Nation Reservation which led to the Ottawa County judge to rule the Quapaw reservation remains in existence.
“This finding is supported by the record and we adopt it,” OCCA wrote.
OCCA Vice Presiding Judge Robert L. Hudson wrote in a separate opinion that OCCA had “no choice but to dismiss this case for lack of jurisdiction.”
Hudson wrote that Congress “neglects” the practical effects of the McGirt decision on local communities in the state.
“The failure of Congress to provide a practical solution to criminal jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma in the post-McGirt universe has a real impact on real people — Indian and non-Indians alike — living on a reservation,” Hudson wrote.
Hudson wrote that the “clock is ticking” for Congress to act.
“The consequences of failure, however, are shockingly real and these issues should be tackled sooner rather than later,” Hudson wrote.
Other cases involving tribal nations outside the Five Tribes awaiting a ruling from OCCA include the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and the Ottawa Nation.
Derrick James reports for the McAlester News-Capital.
