Oklahoma City Community College’s Digital Cinema Production program has been named one of the “25 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada” in MovieMaker magazine’s Summer 2023 issue.
OCCC is specifically recognized for offering “Outstanding Digital Cinema Production Training” by Moviemaker, a quarterly publication based in Hollywood, California.
“Oklahoma City Community College is honored that our Digital Cinema Production Program has been recognized as one of the best in the U.S. and Canada,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Jones.
The OCCC Digital Cinema Production program, now known as the Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Department, pays tribute to the late Gray Frederickson, an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer renowned for his work on the Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now. Frederickson developed a comprehensive curriculum that blends theoretical foundation and practical application, incorporating cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled faculty.
As major film and television productions continue to flock to Oklahoma, such as Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the FX series “Reservation Dogs,” OCCC’s program is strategically designed to channel students and alumni into the thriving state industry.
“OCCC prioritizes offering programs that meet student interest and workforce demands,” said Jones. “Professors Greg Mellott and Sean Lynch, our DCP program coordinators, are helping continue Gray Frederickson’s legacy of excellence in film industry education in Oklahoma.”
For more information about OCCC’s Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Department and the Digital Cinema Production program, visit occc.edu/dcp.
