Oklahoma Department of Labor officials have issued an amended executive order relating to licensing through the state as a result of the coronavirus.
“All occupational licenses issued by any agency, board or Commission of the State of Oklahoma that expire during this emergency shall be extended so long as this Order is in effect. All occupational licenses extended during this Order will expire fourteen (14) days following the withdrawal or termination of this Order.”
The Amended Executive Order was issued on March 17, and is effective until April 16. Any occupational license that would otherwise expire during this emergency shall not expire until May 1.
ODOL license applications and renewals will be accepted, and applications may be completed online at www.ok.gov/odol. Payments and accompanying documents relating to ODOL licensure should be mailed directly to the respective program at Oklahoma Department of Labor, 3017 N. Stiles Ave., #100, Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Information: (405) 521-6018, toll-free 1-(888) 269-5353, by fax at (405) 521-6018 or email at odol.licensing@labor.ok.gov
