ODEQ modifies consent order issued for wastewater treatment violations

State regulators granted partial relief for Muskogee Municipal Authority, agreeing to waive a significant portion of the monetary penalties assessed for ongoing violations at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a consent order on Nov. 16, citing more than two dozen violations during the past five years. Violations cited in the original consent order include discharging pollutants in amounts that exceed permitted limits and "failing to maintain critical components" at the facility.
The consent order follows a notice of violation issued in 2017 after exceedances were reported due to the loss of "two of its three plant drain pumps." The plant exceeded its permitted limits again during a three-month monitoring period in 2018, and additional violations were found during a permit compliance evaluation inspection conducted in May 2021.
City officials challenged some of the violations cited by the state agency in its consent order. Some of those violations, they said, were "a direct result" of catastrophic flooding that occurred in 2019 along the Arkansas River and Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
Public Works Director Mike Stewart said the city argued its case for leniency Jan. 19 during a settlement conference. Citing steps already taken by the city to eliminate future violations, ODEQ agreed on March 21 to modify the consent order.
Those modifications include deferring $37,500 of the $87,500 penalty upon successful completion of certain tasks required as part of the consent order. ODEQ also agreed to offset another $25,000 if the city undertakes an approved supplemental environmental project worth $50,000 or more.
"This plant needs work," Stewart said while summarizing the facility's most pressing needs for city councilors. "We just need to correct the problems we have at the plant so we can move forward."
Steve Tolar, an engineer with Holloway Updike & Bellen, said several violations cited in the consent order can be traced to problems being addressed, but those projects were delayed or derailed in May 2019 by direct and indirect impact of flooding. He said some projects undertaken to repair flood damage at the plant were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.
"I think ODEQ understood that," Tolar said. "We have to come up with a plan to address that, and the task coming out of this consent order is a written report that will outline the path forward."
City councilors approved a $137,000 contract with HUB, the local engineering firm that will prepare the report required by the consent order. The contract provides for the preparation of an environmental information documents for proposed improvements, costs of the preliminary and final design for projects related to the consent order, and construction-related services.
The deadline for the report, due by June 1 pursuant to the initial consent order, was extended by the modifications proposed by ODEQ until Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.