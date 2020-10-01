The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality opened its Community Revitalization Program to new applicants.
The program was created to help municipalities and counties resolve environmental issues present that hinder the use of government-owned buildings. The program may be used to abate such things as asbestos and lead-based paint.
Candidate sites must be owned by a municipality or county government, and an environmental assessment must have been completed. Projects will be competitively scored and ranked, and selections will be made prior to July 1.
INFORMATION: Trenton Wilhelm at trenton.wilhelm@deq.ok.gov. or (405) 702-5108. Visit www.deq.ok.gov/land-protection-division/community-revitalization-program/ for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.