Oklahoma Department of Transportation confirmed progress on work to widen U.S. 69 (32nd Street) south of Okmulgee Avenue to six lanes, plus occasional center turn lanes.
ODOT Engineer Chris Wallace said the highway between Okmulgee and Border avenues is to be widened, with construction starting in late 2025. He said the project could take a year and a half.
"We are actually working on additional rights of way right now for the project," Wallace said. "There's actually not a lot of new rights of way that we'll need. Most of it is places to relocate utilities. That is ongoing right now."
Mayor Marlon Coleman touted the widening during a speech last Wednesday.
"Construction of a new seven-lane highway in Muskogee will begin in 2025," Coleman said. "This was a unified effort by those who had the will to be certain that a bypass did not bypass Muskogee, USA."
A proposed bypass had earlier been included in ODOT's construction plan, but later abandoned.
Wallace said more than 20,000 vehicles travel on U.S. 69 south of Okmulgee Avenue, with about one fourth being heavy trucks.
"From Border to Okmulgee, you will have three lanes in each direction, and and there will be a couple of areas for a left-hand turn lane in the middle," Wallace said.
To accommodate the heavy truck traffic, ODOT plans to raise the Centennial Trail pedestrian bridge, a former railroad overpass, six feet higher across the highway, he said.
"Border is actually on top of a hill, and that hill will be lowered by three feet," Wallace said. "The south bound trucks that stop at Border face a struggle of having to take off while going uphill. This will help them to go from a stop up to running speed."
ODOT also will add sidewalks along the highway between the pedestrian bridge and Okmulgee Avenue. Crosswalks will be added at the stoplights along that route.
Road repairs also will be made to the four-lane divided part of U.S. 69 south of Border Avenue.
He said the project could cost about $35 million.
"ODOT is continuing to refine some of the details of the pavement and things like that," Wallace said. "This project has been in the eight-year plan for a number of years."
