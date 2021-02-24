Oklahoma Department of Transportation will provide information about proposed improvements to the Oklahoma 100 bridge across the Arkansas River in Muskogee County by hosting a virtual open house.
The existing structure on the highway that shares the dual designation of U.S. 64 is narrow and at risk of becoming structurally deficient. ODOT planners proposed a project that would replace the bridge with a wider structure, with shoulders, along the existing location.
Those who are interested can learn more about the project through Friday online at www.odot.org/SH100ArkansasRiver, where the proposal and other project materials are available for viewing. Public comments may be made at the website.
Participation will help ODOT officials identify any critical social, economic or environmental issues related to the proposed project and assist them while planning.
The presentation will be a web-based viewing only due to pandemic precautions — no in-person meetings will be scheduled. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call (405) 521-3050.
