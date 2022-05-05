Highway Closures as of 9 a.m. Thursday
The following highways are impacted by high water:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
U.S. 62B at U.S. 62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee.
Oklahoma 10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson.
U.S. 62 closed just south of U.S. 64/Oklahoma 16/Oklahoma 72 junction (Jamesville Y) in western Muskogee County.
ADAIR COUNTY
U.S. 62 closed 1 mile east of the Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Oklahoma 80 west of Hulbert.
Oklahoma 80 in Hulbert south of Oklahoma 51.
U.S. 62 closed near Oklahoma 51 in Eldon.
