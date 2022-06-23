ODOT seeking public input, hosting virtual meeting on electric vehicle charging plan

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting to present information and get public feedback on Oklahoma’s Electric Vehicle Plan to expand the availability of EV charging stations along major highway corridors through a new federal program.
Oklahoma will receive $66 million in federal funding during the next five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to improve and expand its statewide network of EV charging stations. Through public-private partnerships, charging stations will be installed near interstates and other major highways and operated by external partners like truck stops, shopping centers, local governments and tribes.
This virtual meeting and presentation will provide members of the public and transportation stakeholders with a first look at the program and an opportunity to give input on how the funding should be allocated. This includes suggestions for Oklahoma highways and communities that need expanded EV charging capabilities and specific locations for stations.
Oklahoma’s EV Plan Virtual Meeting
Available through July 5
http://tiny.cc/EVpublicmeeting
The public can visit http://tiny.cc/EVpublicmeeting anytime to view a recorded presentation and to submit comments to ODOT through July 5. There is no in-person meeting scheduled for this program.
Federal guidelines require NEVI program funding to prioritize adding charging stations at least every 50 miles along interstates and other already-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. These areas include major highway and turnpike corridors like U.S. 69, U.S. 81 and U.S. 412 along the Cimarron and Cherokee turnpikes. Once these corridors in Oklahoma been addressed, the remaining federal funds can be used to build out EV charging infrastructure in other underserved areas.
Questions and comments may be directed to the ODOT Multimodal Division evok@odot.org. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Multimodal Division by mail at 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 to request information or submit a comment.
For more information about Oklahoma’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, visit https://oklahoma.gov/evok
