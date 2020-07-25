Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting several regional telephone town hall meetings to present information and get public input on transit services, gaps and unmet needs for seniors and disabled Oklahomans in communities statewide.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, participants will take part via a telephone call rather than attending an in-person meeting. The Department encourages participation from transit service organizations as well as senior citizens, disabled Oklahomans and caretakers who use public transit.
Those who want to participate will need to visit https://vekeo.com/okdot/ to pre-register for the meeting in the region in which they live or use transit service. Participants will receive a call on their designated date and time to be connected to the meeting.
The regions are set by county:
Region 4 includes: Muskogee, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Love, McCurtain, McIntosh, Marshall, Murray, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Wagoner.
The Region 4 meeting will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pre-register at https://vekeo.com/okdot/
This opportunity for stakeholder input is part of the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan, which will provide recommendations to better serve the elderly and disabled as ODOT assumes responsibility for the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program previously administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. This program provides federal funds for nonprofit and community organizations that provide public transportation services for seniors and Oklahomans with disabilities.
Members of the public with questions about the pre-registrations or meetings can contact the ODOT Office of Mobility & Public Transit at (405) 464-3251 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email vclark@odot.org.
To request an accommodation, contact the ADA coordinator at (405) 521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353, no later than 72 hours before any scheduled event. If you have any ADA or Title VI questions email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.
